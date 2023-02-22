Israel Police head Kobi Shabtai informed National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir that officers are on high alert for any disruptions or retaliation strikes

Following armed clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday that left 10 Palestinians dead and over 100 others wounded, Israel's defense establishment was prepared for potential retaliation assaults and rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

Among those killed during the raid were leaders of the Lions’ Den and Hamas terrorist groups as well as the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Hamas spokespeople condemned the raid shortly after, with Hamas's military wing (the Al-Qassam Brigades) spokesman, Abu Obeida, stating: "The resistance forces in the Gaza Strip are monitoring the crimes of the enemy, and their patience is running out."

AP Photo/Adel Hana Masked Hamas militants in Gaza City, Gaza.

Two of the dead were reported as the operation's targets: Hussam Aslim and Mohammed Abu Baker. According to reports, Aslim and Abu Baker were responsible for a number of earlier attacks against Israeli settlements, as well as the death of an Israeli military soldier in October.

The raid may be the catalyst for an escalation, according to a senior Israeli security source, who also noted that emotions have been high since last year. In addition, Israel's defense establishment was preparing for potential repercussions due to the operation, including retaliatory terrorist strikes in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and elsewhere inside the country, or rocket fire from the terror groups within the Gaza Strip.

Kobi Shabtai, the head of the Israel Police, informed National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir that officers were on high alert for any disruptions or retaliation strikes. Israel Police also increased the national alert level and its presence close to the Seam Line, Jerusalem, and central regions.