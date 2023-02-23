The Israeli military said six rockets were identified, Iron Dome intercepted all but one that fell in an open area

Rocket sirens blared in southern Israeli communities early Thursday, with the Israeli military saying six launches were identified emanating from the Gaza Strip. In response, the Israel Defense Forces said it attacked terrorist targets in response.

Sites in central and northern Gaza were attacked, which the Israeli military said were used to produce weapons and store naval equipment.

The rocket sirens went off at 3:57 am local time in Sderot and nearby communities, while two minutes later another barrage set off sirens in Ashkelon.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit Composite photo showing Hamas weapons-producing facilities targeted by Israel

Five of the six rockets were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system, while another fell in an open area.

Palestinian factions earlier threatened that it was a question of how hard, not if, they would attack Israel following operations in the West Bank city of Nablus left more than 10 Palestinians killed.

The relatively-new terrorist organization Lions' Den claimed more than half of those killed were its members.

The barrages and subsequent Israeli strike come after the last flare-up on February 13, as Israeli warplanes pummeled Hamas targets after rockets were launched at Israelis.

According to local Gazan reports, the rocket launches mark a first in coordination between Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas, the two strongest militant groups in the enclave.