No Israelis were hurt in the incident

A knife-wielding Palestinian woman on Thursday attempted to stab an Israeli guard at the entrance to the West Bank city of Ma'ale Adumim. The guard, who was not hurt in the incident, shot and incapacitated her.

Her condition was reported as moderate to serious.

This incident comes amid an escalation in Israeli-Palestinian violence, including Israeli military raids on terrorist hideouts and Gazan terrorists firing rockets at civilian communities in southern Israel.

More to follow