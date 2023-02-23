English
Stabbing attack foiled in West Bank city of Ma'ale Adumim, terrorist neutralized

Matthias Inbar

i24NEWS Defense Correspondent | @MatthiasInbar

View of the Israeli city of Ma'ale Adumim in the West Bank.
Yonatan Sindel/Flash90View of the Israeli city of Ma'ale Adumim in the West Bank.

No Israelis were hurt in the incident

A knife-wielding Palestinian woman on Thursday attempted to stab an Israeli guard at the entrance to the West Bank city of Ma'ale Adumim. The guard, who was not hurt in the incident, shot and incapacitated her. 

Her condition was reported as moderate to serious. 

This incident comes amid an escalation in Israeli-Palestinian violence, including Israeli military raids on terrorist hideouts and Gazan terrorists firing rockets at civilian communities in southern Israel. 

