Israeli ministers approve bill allowing death penalty for terrorists

The proposal has to pass several votes before it can be ratified into law

In the wake of the deadly terrorist attack earlier in the day, Israeli ministers on Sunday approved a bill allowing capital punishment for terrorism offenses.

The proposal has to pass several votes in the Knesset (Israeli parliament) before it can be ratified into law. Currently, the Jewish state doesn't have the death penalty.

Earlier on Sunday, a Palestinian gunman shot dead two Israelis driving in the West Bank town of Hawara. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which came as Israeli and Palestinian security officials met in Jordan to discuss ways of lowering tensions. The victims' identity was not made public at reporting time.

The Israeli military said it was pursuing the gunman.