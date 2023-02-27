Israel's military increases West Bank forces after terror attack, riots

The military is still looking for the terrorist who committed the incident on Sunday morning

In response to a deadly gun attack in the West Bank village of Huwara and subsequent settler rioting in the area, the Israeli military announced on Monday morning that it was strengthening its West Bank division by adding a third infantry battalion.

Hallel and Yagel Yaniv were killed as they passed through Huwara, a Palestinian hamlet that is frequently a source of conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. The military is still looking for the terrorist who committed the incident on Sunday morning that resulted in their deaths.

In response to the earlier-in-the-day Palestinian shooting incident in Huwara, settler groups had called for protests. On Sunday evening, they rampaged through the town, torching houses, businesses, and vehicles. Hundreds of settlers started marching into Huwara and yelling "Revenge" just before the arson assaults started, according to Army Radio.

Following the shooting and the riots, Palestinian media reported that the Israeli military had "tightened a siege" surrounding Nablus. Huwara's Palestinian businesses near Highway 60 reportedly received orders to close. The military announced that the army would "increase security checks on routes leading in and out of the city" as "part of the expanding security activity" in the Nablus region.

The 435th Battalion of the Givati Brigade was deployed on Monday morning, along with the 846th Givati Reconnaissance Battalion, and the 202nd Paratrooper Battalion on Sunday evening. The West Bank division of the Israeli military typically consists of 13 battalions. Its number has varied over the past year as a result of an anti-terror drive launched in response to a string of deadly Palestinian terror acts. It peaked at 26 battalions in October before falling back by several battalions.