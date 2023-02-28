Israeli forces arrest eight suspects wanted for shooting attacks

None of the detainees were thought to have been related to the recent shooting attacks that have killed several Israelis

Israel's military and internal security service (Shin Bet) arrested eight terrorists suspected of shooting attacks overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

According to the report, two shooting attacks against the Qalandiya checkpoint on December 7 and January 26 as well as another incident on an Israeli civilian close to the Palestinian city of Rawabi on February 3 were carried out by residents of the West Bank's Bayt Rima, Belal Barghouti and Ahmed Aqel.

IDF and Shin Bet Spokesperson One of the weapons seized during the arrests

The Shin Bet also named Ahmed Manasra and Alaa Manasra, residents of the Qalandiya refugee camp, who were allegedly responsible for an attack against the nearby checkpoint on January 27; Ahmed Abu Arida, a resident of Beitunia, allegedly responsible for a shooting attack also on January 27 at the nearby Beitunia checkpoint; and Muhammed Makhrouk and Jibril Zbeidi, residents of the Jalazone refugee camp and allegedly behind a shooting attack on December 18 against the settlement of Beit El.

"Locating the local terrorist squads they were members of, and quickly thwarting them, removed a real threat from the area," the Shin Bet said. "At the end of the investigation, the suspects are expected to stand trial for their activities."