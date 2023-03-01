Attendees from Israel, Europe, the United States, and the Middle East presented with in-depth perspectives of core issues on agenda for Israel

Senior officials from Israel and around the world convened in Tel Aviv on Tuesday for the International Annual Conference of the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS).

At the conference, attendees – including Israeli ministers and heads of the security systems, as well as ambassadors and senior officials from Europe, the United States, and the Middle East – were presented with in-depth perspectives of the core issues on the agenda for the State of Israel.

This year, for the first time in 16 editions of the conference, the "Institute for National Security Award" was presented to an organization and person with a unique impact on Israel's national security.

In attendance was U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides, Commander of the Air Force at the Central Command of the U.S. Army, General Alexus G. Grynkewich, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Israeli Intelligence Minister Gila Gamaliel, British Ambassador to Israel Neil Wigan, former Russian Foreign Minister Andrey Kozrov, and many others. Such officials took part in forums, interviews, and speeches throughout the event.

The INSS is an independent Israeli research institute and think-tank affiliated with Tel Aviv University, dealing in areas of national security matters such as military and strategic affairs, terrorism and low-intensity conflict, military balance in the Middle East, and cyber warfare.