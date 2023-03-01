Assassination plot targeting Ben-Gvir foiled - report

The suspect received funds from 'terrorist elements from a neighboring state,' Ben-Gvir claims

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Tuesday security forces arrested a Palestinian who planned to assassinate him.

A statement from his office said the man, who was not identified, was arrested several weeks ago.

"The Arab suspect, a Jerusalem resident, who was planning to assassinate National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, was arrested a few weeks ago by police in cooperation with Shin Bet, the internal security service," the statement said.

The suspect allegedly gathered information on the minister's movements and received funds from "terrorist elements from a neighboring state," which was not named.

Ben-Gvir, who heads the far-right Jewish Power party, has a history of inflammatory remarks about Palestinians.

The statement came after an upsurge of deadly violence in the West Bank. Dozens of settlers went on the rampage in the northern West Bank overnight Sunday-Monday after two Israeli brothers were shot dead as they drove through the town of Huwara.