Israeli security forces continued their counter-terror operation in the West Bank early on Thursday, arresting 13 individuals suspected of terrorism or being accomplices, according to the military spokesperson.

The operation is part of a wider Israeli effort to clamp down on terror amid growing unrest in the Palestinian territories and an uptick in attacks targeting Israelis.

A force comprising of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers, border police and officers of the Shin Bet security agency raided terrorist hideouts in the flashpoint cities of Hebron and Jenin and several surrounding villages.

During the operation, armed civilians in several villages fired at Israeli troops, who responded with crowd control methods.

There were no casualties among Israeli forces. All suspects were taken in for further questioning.