7 terror suspects arrested in overnight West Bank raids

Terrorists fired at Israeli soldiers from a passing vehicle during operation, yet there were no casualties among forces

Israeli security forces arrested seven Palestinian terrorism suspects in raids early on Sunday throughout several Palestinian villages in the West Bank.

During the operation, terrorists opened fire at the troops from a passing vehicle. No injuries among the forces were reported by the military. The suspects remain at large and a manhunt was launched.

The operation was conducted by Israel Defense Forces, the Shin Bet security agency and units of the Border Police.

Operations in various West Bank locales are conducted as part of Operation "Break the Wave," launched last year to stymie the uptick in Palestinian terrorism. The past few months in particular saw a sharp escalation in tensions and deadly violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Last year was the deadliest in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in nearly two decades, and if the first month of 2023 has been any indication, far worse could materialize. In January alone, seven Israelis and 36 Palestinians were killed.