Elite reserve fighter pilots refuse to train in protest of Israeli judicial reform

37 of 40 pilots in an elite combat unit cite objection to Netanyahu govt overhaul of judiciary as they refuse to turn up for trainings

A total of 37 reserve pilots out of the 40 members of an elite Israel Air Force (IAF) unit announced that they will absent themselves from a scheduled training this week in protest of the government's judicial overhaul.

Air Force Squadron 69 is one of the top units in the IAF. It operates the advanced F-15 Thunderbird aircraft that serve as the Israeli military's long-range attack arm.

They said they would return to regular training only in the event if the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu halts its attempts to push the controversial packet of reforms through to approval by lawmakers.

In the past few weeks a growing number of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reservists threatened to boycott military service unless the reform is taken off the table.

