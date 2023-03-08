The rocket alert comes after six Palestinians were killed in a West Bank raid, including the Hamas-affiliated terrorist who killed two brothers in Huwara

Rocket sirens went off in the southern Israeli kibbutz of Nir Am early Wednesday, following a day of tensions in the West Bank.

The Israel Defense forces said that sirens went off in the community shortly after 3:00 am, and that it was investigating the incident.

Earlier on Tuesday, the military confirmed that it had killed the terrorist responsible for a deadly attack in Huwara, near Nablus in the West Bank, which killed two brothers from a nearby Israeli community. Five others were also killed in the raid.

