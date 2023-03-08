An explosive device detonated near Israeli forces in the security zone at the border of the Gaza Strip

A security incident was reported at the Gaza Strip border when terrorists detonated an explosive near the Israeli forces that were carrying out routine engineering activity in the area east of the southern Gazan town of Khan Yunis.

The Israeli military (IDF) responded with artillery fire as an IDF tank hit a Hamas observation post. According to the Palestinian reports, two Hamas militants were lightly wounded. No casualties among Israeli forces.

"A short time ago, a report was received about the activation of an explosive device near an IDF force in the security zone at the border of the Gaza Strip, during an IDF force activity west of the fence. No casualties to our forces," the Israeli military spokesperson said.

"IDF tanks attacked a military position of the terrorist organization Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip," it added.

The explosive was apparently planted this morning following a rocket launch from the Hamas-ruled enclave overnight, which landed into Israeli territory near the security fence. As the Hamas militants expected Israeli forces to look for the spot where the rocket has landed, they coud have placed the bomb there in advance.

Amid security tensions local authorities announced that farmers were asked to clear the area near the border.

"Following the incident, agricultural work near the border was stopped. Beyond that, there is no change in the instructions for residents," said Eshkol Regional Council.