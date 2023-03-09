Hamas praises attack as 'natural response' to Israel's 'crimes'

Three people were shot and wounded by a Palestinian terrorist Tel Aviv on Thursday night. Security forces shot the terrorist dead at the scene.

The shooting took place on Dizengoff street, a popular nightlife spot in the center of Tel Aviv, where a Palestinian attack killed three people in April 2022.

Police said "a suspect shot at a pedestrian before being neutralized by officers," while Israel's Magen David Adom emergency response service said the three wounded were rushed to hospital.

"We evacuated the three with gunshot wounds, one of them in critical condition, one seriously wounded, and one lightly wounded," MDA said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on an official visit to Rome, wished "a speedy recovery to the wounded" in a video statement.