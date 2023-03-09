English
Liveblog: 3 wounded in shooting attack in Tel Aviv, terrorist neutralized

i24NEWS

Israeli police apprehending the terrorist
Hamas praises attack as 'natural response' to Israel's 'crimes'

Three people were shot and wounded by a Palestinian terrorist Tel Aviv on Thursday night. Security forces shot the terrorist dead at the scene. 

The shooting took place on Dizengoff street, a popular nightlife spot in the center of Tel Aviv, where a Palestinian attack killed three people in April 2022.

Police said "a suspect shot at a pedestrian before being neutralized by officers," while Israel's Magen David Adom emergency response service said the three wounded were rushed to hospital.

"We evacuated the three with gunshot wounds, one of them in critical condition, one seriously wounded, and one lightly wounded," MDA said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on an official visit to Rome, wished "a speedy recovery to the wounded" in a video statement. 

Identity of Tel Aviv terrorist confirmed

Police rule out possibility of 2nd attacker in Tel Aviv

Police investigate reports of 2nd attacker

US envoy 'shocked by brazen attack'

Shocked by tonight’s brazen terrorist attack in Tel Aviv that targeted innocent people. Praying for those who were injured."

The latest from i24NEWS correspondents at the scene: 

Statement from Gaza based terrorist group Hamas on the terrorist attack: 

"The operation in Tel Aviv is a natural response to the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank and Jenin."

