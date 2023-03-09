Tel Aviv terrorist, 23, was son of senior Hamas operative

Hamas claimed the terrorist, who was shot dead at the scene, was part of its military wing

Israeli authorities confirmed late on Thursday that the Palestinian terrorist who perpetrated the shooting in central Tel Aviv was West Bank 23-year-old Mutaz al-Khuwaja. He was killed at the scene by an off-duty officer as he charged at police.

His father Sheikh Salah al-Khawaja, a senior Hamas operative, said that he "was not informed of the plan by any official authority" but "heard on the news and saw pictures of my son."

Mutaz Al-Khuwaja was jailed in Israel twice and entered illegally from the West Bank on Thursday.

Hamas, a terrorist group based in the Gaza Strip, claimed that al-Khawaja was a member of its military wing. "We mourn the martyr Mutaz al-Khawaja, and we extoll his heroic operation, and we threaten the criminal occupation with more attacks," the statement read.

Three Israelis were wounded in the attack, including one reported to be in critical condition.

"We evacuated the three with gunshot wounds, one of them in critical condition, one seriously wounded, and one lightly wounded," Magen David Adom emergency services said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on an official visit to Rome, wished "a speedy recovery to the injured" in a video statement.