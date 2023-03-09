'A miracle': terror bombing averted in Jewish community in West Bank
Bomb fail to go off; at least 10 firebombs hurled at the fence of Beitar Illit
Israeli security forces neutralized a terrorist threat in the Jewish community of Beitar Illit in the West Bank, as a bomb placed on the bus caught fire but failed to explode.
Local residents on social media described the incident as a "miracle." Authorities activated an alert warning the residents to lock their doors.
There were conflicting reports from Beitar Illit regarding a second infiltration, though at reporting time it could not be confirmed.
Additionally, at least 10 firebombs were hurled at the community's security fence Thursday night.
The attempted attack coincided with a terrorist shooting at the heart of Tel Aviv, where a Palestinian assailant wounded three Israelis. He was shot dead at the scene by security forces at he charged at them, firing his handgun.
