English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

'A miracle': terror bombing averted in Jewish community in West Bank

Matthias Inbar

i24NEWS Defense Correspondent | @MatthiasInbar

2 min read
Israeli soldiers stand near a security of a settlement in the West Bank.
Nati Shohat/Flash90Israeli soldiers stand near a security of a settlement in the West Bank.

Bomb fail to go off; at least 10 firebombs hurled at the fence of Beitar Illit

Israeli security forces neutralized a terrorist threat in the Jewish community of Beitar Illit in the West Bank, as a bomb placed on the bus caught fire but failed to explode. 

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1633933091457695744

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Local residents on social media described the incident as a "miracle." Authorities activated an alert warning the residents to lock their doors. 

There were conflicting reports from Beitar Illit regarding a second infiltration, though at reporting time it could not be confirmed.

Additionally, at least 10 firebombs were hurled at the community's security fence Thursday night.

The attempted attack coincided with a terrorist shooting at the heart of Tel Aviv, where a Palestinian assailant wounded three Israelis. He was shot dead at the scene by security forces at he charged at them, firing his handgun. 

More to follow 

This article received 0 comments