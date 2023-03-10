This comes amid another escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

A Palestinian terrorist wielding a knife and armed with improvised explosives was killed by an Israeli whose West Bank farm he infiltrated in order to perpetrate an attack, Israeli media reported Friday.

The incident took place in the Samaria region near Ma'aleh Shomron.

This comes amid another escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including a terrorist shooting in central Tel Aviv Thursday night.

