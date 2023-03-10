IDF arrest father, brother of Tel Aviv terrorist, map home for demolition

The terrorist's father is a Hamas operative

Following last night's terrorist attack in the heart of Tel Aviv, Israeli security forces arrested the terrorist's father and brother in the West Bank village of Ni’lin, where clashes occurred following the arrests. Israeli troops also mapped the house for possible demolition.

Israeli authorities confirmed late on Thursday that the Tel Aviv shooter was 23-year-old Mutaz al-Khuwaja. He walked up to a group of pedestrians in the heart of Tel Aviv and opened fire, wounding three, including one who remains in critical condition. The terrorist was killed at the scene by an off-duty officer as he charged at police.

His father Sheikh Salah al-Khawaja, a senior Hamas operative, said that he "was not informed of the plan by any official authority" but "heard on the news and saw pictures of my son."