Dispute between Israel's top cops rolls on

Row centers on decision by Minister Ben-Gvir, backed by Commissioner Shabtai, to remove Tel Aviv District Commander Eshed from his role

Israel's police commissioners' dispute grumbles on with the emergence on Friday of a letter from six serving deputy commissioners calling for the removal of the nation's top cop, Commissioner Kobi Shabtai.

This follow the removal by Shabtai of Tel Aviv District Commander Amichai Eshed over accusations that he was being too lenient on protestors disrupting traffic during demonstrations in the city on Thursday. A decision that was later frozen on Friday morning by Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara who stated that there were "grave doubts" about the legality of the move.

Erik Marmor/Flash90 Tel Aviv Police District Commander Amichai Eshed at the scene of a terror shooting.

On Thursday tens of thousands of anti-governments demonstrators took to the streets in opposition to the government's planned judicial overhaul, prompting a number of arrests but avoiding the violence and scuffles with police that occurred during the previous week's protests. This reportedly angered Israel's Internal Security Minister Itamar Ban-Gvir, responsible for policing, who has called publicly for a harsh response to the protests and subsequently instructed Shabtai to transfer Eshed to other duties.

In a phone conversation between Eshed and his superior Shabtai, the former is reported to have said that the commissioner was making a mistake and was "unfit" to lead Israel's police - extracts from the conversation have leaked and been reported by Hebrew media.

Shir Torem/Flash90 Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara.

During the Thursday call Eshed reportedly told Shabtai, "If this is your decision at this hour and this time, you are unfit to command the police. You are weak, you have destroyed the police. I am not going to [be transferred to the] training [department]."

Following the letter from the six deputy commissioners senior police sources quoted by Haaretz said that top cops had "lost trust in the commissioner" and that there had been no reason to remove Eshed. One source stated that there was personal animosity between Israel's top cop and the Tel Aviv district commander: Shabtai "despises him and despised him since day one."

In a phone conversation with Attorney General Baharav-Miara said that the timing of when to replace Eshed had been forced upon him by the political echelon. "Minister Ben-Gvir forced the move on me against my will" he reportedly told her, according to reports from Haaretz. Shabtai also justified the move in an interview with Israel's Channel 12, saying that while the timing was dictated by Ben-Gvir, the commissioner had been unhappy with his subordinate's performance in the field and interpersonally for several months.