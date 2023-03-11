Israeli forces arrest Palestinian suspect behind attempted West Bank bus bombing

Israel's army, police, and the Shin Bet also detain four suspects who allegedly helped the bomb-planter and seized their vehicle

Israeli troops on Friday detained a Palestinian man suspected of planting a bomb on a bus in the West Bank settlement of Beitar Illit the night prior, Israel’s military said.

In a joint statement with Israel’s police and internal security service the Shin Bet, the army announced Saturday that the suspect, as well as four others who allegedly assisted him in the attempted attack, were arrested in the West Bank village of Battir. The vehicle they used to carry out the attack was also confiscated, and the suspects were handed over to the Shin Bet for further questioning.

On Thursday night, Israeli forces searched Beitar Illit after the makeshift explosive device was found on the bus. Surveillance camera footage from the bus showed a person leaving the vehicle before smoke began to rise from one of the seats as the bomb apparently malfunctioned.

Israeli military engineers managed to neutralize the bomb, and nobody was hurt.

Local residents on social media described the incident as a "miracle" that the bomb failed to explode. After the incident, a “terrorist infiltration” alert sounded in the settlement, warning residents to lock their doors as a manhunt was launched for the suspect.

The attempted attack came shortly after a Palestinian terrorist shot and wounded three men on Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Street. One remained in critical condition.