'I made a mistake with the timing, and with the way in which I made it, and I do not take this lightly'

Israel’s Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai on Saturday admitted that he was wrong in dismissing Tel Aviv District Commander Amichai Eshed over accusations that he was being too lenient on protestors.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have been taking to the streets over the past 10 weeks in protest against the government’s proposed judicial overhaul. On Saturday, over 240,000 marchers were estimated to be rallying in Tel Aviv, alongside other demonstrations across the Jewish state.

The demotion of Eshed was instructed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir – responsible for policing and who has called for a harsh response to the protests – but was later frozen by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who said there were "grave doubts" about the legality of the move.

“For the past 48 hours, I have been taking stock of myself,” Shabtai told reporters in Tel Aviv. “For ten weeks, the commanders and police officers of the Israel Police have stood guard, protecting the freedom of democracy in the State of Israel.”

He highlighted the difficulty of the roles that Israeli authorities have had throughout the last two months of unrest, which in Tel Aviv – the scene of the country’s largest rallies – have been overseen by Eshed.

Regarding Eshed, Shabtai said the decision to transfer him to a different role was in the works for some time, yet he admitted to making a mistake in doing so beforehand: “I was wrong, I made a mistake in my judgment. I made a mistake with the timing, and with the way in which I made it, and I do not take this lightly,” adding that he would respect the request of Baharav-Miara.

In response, Ben Gvir accused Baharav-Miara of controlling Shabtai.