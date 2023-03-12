Israeli forces neutralize three terrorists who open fire at IDF position

Three M-16 rifles, a pistol and cartridges were confiscated from the terrorists

A Golani patrol neutralized three terrorists near the West Bank city of Nablus after they have fired at an Israeli military position, the army said in a statement on Sunday morning.

"Tonight (Sunday) a number of armed men fired at a force that was in a military position near the Jit junction in the Samaria Brigade. A Golani patrol force, which carried out proactive activity in the area, responded by shooting at the armed men," the army spokesperson's statement said.

"Three gunmen were neutralized during the exchange of fire and another gunman turned himself in and was arrested. The fighters confiscated three M-16 rifles, a pistol and cartridges that were in the possession of the terrorists," it added.

The arrested suspect was handed over for further investigation by the security forces. There were no casualties among Israeli forces.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli military detained ten suspects in West Bank in raids as part of the ongoing Operation "Break the Wave." They have also arrested a Palestinian man suspected of planting a bomb on a bus in the West Bank settlement of Beitar Illit on Thursday night.