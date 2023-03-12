The National Emergency Management Authority designated 2023 as the year to focus on improving national earthquake preparedness

Israeli forces will hold an international earthquake exercise on March 12-25, led by the Defense Ministry’s National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), the ministry’s spokesperson announced on Sunday.

The move comes nearly a month after the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria claimed the lives of over 46,000 people. The exercise will be “focused on receiving international aid in the case of an earthquake, alongside Israeli emergency and rescue agencies.”

“Around 120 participants from 17 countries will take part in the drill including teams from Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Macedonia, Malta, Montenegro, Romania, Spain, Sweden, the European Union (EU), and the United Nations (UN),” the spokesperson’s statement said.

The exercise will simulate all necessary emergency procedures, including the initial decision to request international assistance, integrating foreign rescue teams, distributing aid to various locations within the country, and the receival process of international aid.

“Some scenarios being simulated during the exercise include earthquake search and rescue operations, evacuation drills, damage assessment procedures, and processing of international aid from various countries,” according to the statement.

“The National Emergency Management Authority designated 2023 as the year to focus on improving national earthquake preparedness, with the devastating earthquake in Turkey further emphasizing the challenges that we face. The highly esteemed cooperation with our partners abroad is a crucial element in achieving this and enhances the State of Israel’s capacity to receive extensive humanitarian aid in emergency situations,” said NEMA’s director, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yoram Laredo.