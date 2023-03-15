Israel’s Defense Minister holds security meeting after roadside blast

The meeting comes a day after a mysterious blast at the Megiddo Junction in northern Israel wounded a 21-year-old man

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a series of security assessments due to undetailed “security incidents,” his office said on Tuesday evening.

According to the statement, these meetings were held over the past day and were attended by senior defense officials, namely army chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, the head of the Shin Bet internal security agency Ronen Bar, the head of the Israeli Defense Forces’ Operations Directorate Major General Oded Basiuk and Israel’s Military Intelligence chief Major General Aharon Haliva.

“The various security forces presented Minister Gallant with preliminary findings from the investigation of the incidents. The Defense Minister instructed them to continue their efforts to maintain the daily life of Israeli citizens,” the statement said without specifying which security events were assessed by the officials.

The meeting comes a day after a mysterious blast at the Megiddo Junction in northern Israel wounded a 21-year-old man. The bomb was apparently planted on the side of the highway, which remained closed for nearly 10 hours after the incident as security forces searched the area.

Shareef ad-Din, a resident of the Arab village of Salem, was seriously hurt by shrapnel from the blast in the suspected terrorist attack. The incident is being investigated by the Shin Bet.

Earlier in November, twin bombings planted at a bus stop and intersection in Jerusalem, killed two Israelis and wounded over 20 others. A 26-year-old Palestinian terrorist affiliated with the Islamic State was detained by Israeli security forces for detonating the explosives.