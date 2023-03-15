Israeli army: Megido attacker crossed border from Lebanon to carry out two attacks

Israeli authorities say the attacker, who's identity remains unknown, wanted to carry out two attacks: the roadside bombing and another with a suicide belt

The Israeli army on Wednesday released information on the roadside bombing that wounded a man at Megido junction, in northern Israel.

In a briefing on the situation, the army said they found the suspected attacker on Monday afternoon and assumed he wanted to carry out two terror attacks in Israel: one with the roadside bomb he planted, and another with the suicide belt and gun he was carrying when stopped by Israeli authorities.

Israeli forces killed the attacker, who's identity remains unknown, on Road 899, known as the 'Northern Road,' near the border with Lebanon.

The authorities believe the man was attempting to cross the border back into Lebanon around the same area where they believe he had crossed originally to enter Israel to carry out the attacks.

Israeli forces arrested the driver who brought the man from the border area to Megido.

A high alert for the northern border area has been issued by the Israeli army as they say they do not know exactly how that man crossed into Israel from Lebanon.

The blast at the Megido junction wounded Shareef ad-Din, a resident of the Arab village of Salem. The 21-year-old was seriously hurt by shrapnel from the blast in the terrorist attack. The bomb was planted on the side of the highway, which remained closed for nearly 10 hours after the incident as security forces searched the area.

Israeli officials say the roadside bomb was "completely different" to ones usually seen by Israeli forces being used in the West Bank, but officials have not divulged on how the bombs were different.

Officials are also investigating the involvement of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in relation to the bombing.

The attack in northern Israel marks the first bombing inside Israel since last year.

In November, twin bombings planted at a bus stop and intersection in Jerusalem, killed two Israelis and wounded over 20 others. A 26-year-old Palestinian terrorist affiliated with the Islamic State was detained by Israeli security forces for detonating the explosives.