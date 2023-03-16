Israel defense minister: Perpetrators of roadside bombing will 'pay dearly'

Galant says the attack represents a 'complicated incident' yet expresses full confidence that perpetrators will be brought to justice

Whoever decided to "test" Israel by perpetrating the roadside bombing in the country's northern region will pay dearly, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday, during a visit to the Lebanese border.

Gallant visited Israel Defense Forces' northern Homefront command and was apprised on the investigation's latest findings.

The Israeli military said that the bomb, which seriously wounded an Israeli Arab civilian, was planted by a terrorist who crossed the border from Lebanon. The suspected terrorist was killed by security forces in a shootout hours after the attack.