Analysis: Is Megiddo bomb the start of something bigger?

'We will find the right timing, and the right way to strike back'

The incident was kept under wraps for days, but a few details are now available regarding the roadside bomb which blew up on Monday morning on a highway in northern Israel, and the related killing of the terrorist a few hours later on the northern border.

“We prevented a very serious incident thanks to a strong, decisive and responsible response from the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) and other members of the security establishment,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said once the gag order was lifted on the affair.

Gallant visited the northern border on Thursday morning. He is well aware the worrying part of the whole incident are those details that are not yet known.

The main question is how did a terrorist cross from Lebanon and make his way to the Megiddo junction, more than an hour's drive away, plant a roadside bomb and made his way back to the border?

UN forces stationed on the border say no cross-border infiltration was detected above the ground. Which prompts the question of whether it was an underground infiltration.

Four years ago, the IDF uncovered a batch of tunnels crossing under the Israel-Lebanon border, dug by the Lebanese Hezbollah terror group. Are there tunnels which have not been discovered?

Those are all worrying questions regarding this specific incident but does it also reflect a bigger picture? After 17 years of almost complete quiet on the Israel Lebanon border, does someone in Lebanon think it may be time to escalate? In Israel, the advice to those who think so is clear:

“Whoever is behind this terror attack will regret trying to hurt the State of Israel and its citizens. We will find the right timing, and the right way to strike back,” Gallant warned.

In Beirut, Gaza, and even in Tehran, these threats are being watched closely. Another thing watched there is the very wide divide over the government’s proposed judicial reforms, currently tearing Israeli society apart.

“Our enemies are looking at us and thinking maybe this is the time to shoot, because there is an opportunity of weakness on the other side,” IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said. “We are now looking at various arenas, some of which were not active for many years.”

Halevi, visiting an urban warfare training of a reserve unit, is in charge of a possible Israeli response. How to maintain Israeli deterrence on one hand while not dragging the region into a full-on war on the other, is the big question, one that Israel did not have to deal with for nearly two decades, But now it’s again on the table.