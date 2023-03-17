West Bank: Palestinian terrorist subdued after attempted stabbing attack

No casualties among IDF soldiers, who wounded the assailant during arrest procedure

Israeli soldiers in the West Bank on Friday subdued and detained a Palestinian terrorist who tried to stab one of them.

No Israel Defense Forces troops were wounded in the incident, which took part outside the Givat Assaf settlement, not far from Ramallah.

After the terrorist failed to stab the soldier he tried to attack, IDF soldiers fired warning rounds in the air, telling him to drop the knife. After the assailant failed to comply, soldiers shot and wounded him. His condition was not known.

The attempted attack comes amid an uptick in Palestinian violence in the past few months.

