Tourists driving car embossed with Israeli flag attacked by Palestinian mob

The two German tourists dodged their vehicle and fled on foot

Two German tourists driving through the West Bank on Saturday in a vehicle embossed with a logo featuring the Israeli flag narrowly escaped a violent mob attack.

The incident took place in the city of Nablus, the site of several recent anti-terrorism raids by Israel Defense Forces.

The two drove a vehicle rented from a Tel Aviv car-sharing service, imprinted with the Tel Aviv municipal logo, which features the blue-and-white flag of the Jewish state. Stopping in traffic, the vehicle was spotted by a group of Palestinians who started kicking it, hurling rocks and prizing its doors open.

A short video of the incident taken by an eyewitness and posted to Telegram shows the vehicle maneuvering to escape, as one of its doors visibly damaged and sagging open. It is understood the tourists jumped out of the vehicle, fleeing on foot.

They sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The incident took place amid an uptick is Palestinian terrorist attack targeting Israelis.