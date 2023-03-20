Israel warns citizens against certain Passover travel destinations

Iran is still the main source of global terrorism and will continue to use its resources to harm Israeli and Jewish targets around the world

Israel's counter-terrorism division issued a warning to citizens of the Jewish state on Monday ahead of the Passover holiday traveling season.

The warning states that Iran is still the main source of global terrorism and will continue to use its resources to harm Israeli and Jewish targets around the world.

Countries close to Iran such as the United Arab Emirates, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Bahrain, as well as Greece, Cyprus and other countries in the Middle East, including the Kurdish region, which Israelis are not allowed to enter, are among the areas with a high probability of terrorist attacks.

In addition, the Counterterrorism Division notes that the Ramadan period coincides in part with the Passover vacation and that unusual security events on the Temple Mount may, as in the past, motivate attacks on Israelis abroad.

Israelis visiting the Sinai are also advised to visit only known tourist sites, such as the coastal strip and Sharm el-Sheikh.

National Security Headquarters -GPO Israeli Travel Warning Map

In addition, various organizations of global jihad and radical Islam still pose a threat and have called for attacks on Israelis and Jews. These organizations are currently concentrating their activities in Africa, the Middle East and Muslim-majority countries in Asia.

In addition to the Islamist threat, the Counterterrorism Division also warns of neo-Nazi and right-wing extremist groups in Europe and North America.

A website is available to travelers, which it is strongly recommended to use for consultation before booking a vacation:

https://www.gov.il/he/departments/news/nsc-news-passover23