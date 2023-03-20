Israel announces easing of security restrictions during Ramadan

As part of the measures, the entry of Palestinian worshipers to the Temple Mount for Friday prayers during the month of Ramadan was approved

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced Monday that a series of civil measures were approved for the Palestinian population on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to Major General Rasan Aliyan, following a security situation assessment, a recommendation was issued aiming to allow “freedom of religious worship for the Palestinian public.”

As part of the measures, the entry of Palestinian worshipers to the Temple Mount for Friday prayers during the month of Ramadan was approved.

“The entry of women will be allowed at all ages and the entry of children up to the age of 12 will be allowed without the need for an existing permit. Entry for men aged 55 and over without an existing permit and for men aged 45 and over will be subject to an existing permit. All permits are conditional on receiving a security clearance,” COGAT specified.

The hours of operation will be extended at the various West Bank crossings. In addition, on the occasion of Ramadan, family visits to Israel were approved for Palestinian residents of the West Bank, as well as visits by relatives from foreign countries.

“We emphasize that all permits will be issued subject to security approval,” COGAT noted.

Palestinians living in the West Bank will also be able to book tickets for designated flights abroad through Eilat's Ramon Airport during Ramadan. In the meantime, residents of the Gaza Strip will be allowed a limited quota for visits to Jerusalem on Sunday-Thursday, for women aged 50 and over and for men aged 55 and over.

The announcement comes a day after Israel and the Palestinian Authority held an emergency security summit in Egypt where they agreed to work toward the "de-escalation" of tensions in the region and vowed to "establish a mechanism to curb and counter violence."