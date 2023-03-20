Israel’s DM says refusal to serve ‘harms capabilities of the army’

'I am working to keep the IDF above any political debate and denounce any phenomenon of reluctance'

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaking during the annual Israeli military forum on Monday voiced his concern over the recent phenomenon of army reservists refusing to serve in protest against the judicial reform.

Gallant pointed out that "the call for refusal is dangerous and a widespread phenomenon of refusal can harm the IDF's ability to carry out its tasks."

“Together with the Chief of Staff, the members of the General Staff and you - the commanders and headquarters, I am working to keep the IDF above any political debate and denounce any phenomenon of reluctance. The IDF belongs to all of us and we must protect it at all costs,” he stressed.

The defense minister addressed military commanders speaking about security challenges that Israel faces and discussing efforts to counter them.

“The IDF is the defense tool of the State of Israel, without it the State of Israel and its citizens cannot survive. The refusal eats away at our basic foundation - the security,” he warned.

Gallant also noted that resolving this crisis is especially crucial at times when the Iranian threat is on the rise.

"The privilege that the State of Israel and the security establishment have had for years to demarcate and limit war to some extent has come to an end. Today, behind all the threats to the State of Israel, from Lebanon and Syria in the north, to Gaza in the south, there is a guiding hand, and it comes from Iran,” said Gallant.

"The head of the octopus is sitting in Iran and its arms are trying to harm us. The Iranians are trying to buy time with a war of attrition, in which they will harm Israel while striving to build military nuclear power and to strengthen itself economically, which we will not allow," the minister warned.

The forum was led by Chief of Staff Major General Herzi Halevi, with the participation of generals of the General Staff and other officials.