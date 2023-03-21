The terrorist were under covert surveillance at all stages of planning and were exposed before the attacks could be carried out

Israel's Shin Bet announced the foiling of shooting attack in Jerusalem by terrorists from Gaza Strip.

Iman Yosef Khalil Zakot and Mohammad Zabri Aram, residents of Rafah who belong to the terrorist organization "Resistance Committees" in Gaza, were under covert surveillance at all stages of planning and were exposed before the attacks could be carried out.

In a statement, Israeli authorities said that Zakat and Aram worked to recruit young Palestinians in the West Bank, providing them with training and instructions in return for the promotion of military activity against Israeli targets and objectives. The pair also used the recruitment of young individuals to move weapons into the territory

An investigation by the Shin Bet, which led to the arrest of two young Palestinians who are suspected of terrorists activities, revealed that they received instructions and a gun that was intended to be used to carry out a significant shooting attack in Jerusalem.

The arrests joined the thwarting of additional attacks that the Gaza-based terror group has sought to carry out in recent months.

The thwarting of the attack in Jerusalem follows the arrest of two Palestinian brothers last month who were suspected of having been recruited to carry out a bomb attack in Israel. An investigation revealed that the two were instructed to carry out various terrorist actions, including the possession of a weapon destined for terrorist activity against Israeli targets.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Shin Bet said that they consider the terrorist organization Hamas to be responsible for all terrorist activity originating in the Gaza Strip, including the activities belonging those connected to the "Resistance Committees."

