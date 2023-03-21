Palestinian arrested for attempted stabbing attack in Netanya

A woman was stabbed in front of her children, but miraculously only her coat was torn and she left the scene without any injuries

A Palestinian man from the West Bank who attempted a stabbing attack in the city of Netanya last week, without causing any casualties, has been arrested by local police. On March 12 police began searching for the suspect after receiving a report of a suspicious man walking down the city's pedestrian street with a knife.

The man in his 20s was apprehended after stabbing a woman, police said in a statement Tuesday morning.

As part of the investigation into the circumstances of the attack, it emerged that the woman had been stabbed in front of her children and people passing by. Miraculously, only her coat was torn and she left the scene without any injuries.

Israeli police The Palestinian terrorist in Netanya, Israel

Netanya's Special Anti-Crime Unit conducted an investigation in which it ruled out any suspicion of involvement of accomplices. It also ruled out any additional criminal activity. The defendant's custody was extended for the purposes of the investigation.

The suspect will be presented to a judge this Tuesday to extend his pre-trial detention once again and an indictment will be filed in the next few days for the facts of which he is accused.