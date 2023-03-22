Israel’s Iron Dome activated after drone spotted flying in the skies over Gaza

It is unclear if the unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted by the launch

Israel’s Iron Dome was activated after a drone was spotted flying in the skies over Gaza.

There were conflicting reports over whether the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was immediately shot down or not.

The Iron dome is an Israeli surface to air missile battery system used to intercept rockets, drones and other projectiles. It was pioneered to defend Israeli populations centers from attacks originating in the Gaza Strip, and from Lebanon and Syria to Israel's north.

This is a developing story....