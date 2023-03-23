Israeli vehicle damaged in West Bank shooting attack

No casualties were reported

Shots were fired overnight at an Israeli vehicle in Adam Square in the Binyamin Region of the West Bank, Israeli military (IDF) said.

According to the IDF spokesperson, the vehicle was damaged but there were no casualties reported. Backpacks were found next to the car.

The military is currently conducting the search for the perpetrators of the attack.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Shin Bet domestic security agency announced it had foiled a shooting attack in Jerusalem by terrorists from the Gaza Strip. The suspects were arrested before they could carry out the attack.

The arrests joined the thwarting of additional attacks that the Gaza-based terror group has sought to carry out in recent months. Last month two Palestinian brothers were detained on suspicion of having been recruited to carry out a bomb attack in Israel.