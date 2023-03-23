"I know that you are doing a sacred job day and night for the good of the country"

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited the Israel Police's National Anti-Terrorism Base on Thursday. The president was accompanied by Israel Police Chief Major General Yaakov Shabtai, Border Guard Commander and Major General Amir Cohen.

Herzog received an overview from the Commander of the Air Force of the operations in which the unit has participated and the tasks and challenges it faces.

Kobi Gideon/L.A.M. Israeli President Herzog visits the Israeli police's national anti-terrorism base

The President then toured the facility, and a demonstration was held in which soldiers showed off their various activities. Among the measures presented to the president was a demonstration of snipers and advanced combat assets. The fighters also simulated the entering of a building where hostages were being held.

"I am here with the best citizens of the world. I am here with the best citizens of Israel! On behalf of the entire State of Israel, I express my deep gratitude for all that you are doing. I know that you do a sacred job day and night for the good of the country. You perform enormous tasks, you save lives, you prevent terrorist attacks, you fight the enemy, you eliminate those who stand against us," said Herzog.

Kobi Gideon / GPO Israeli President Herzog visits the Israeli police's national anti-terrorism base

"I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart and tell you that we are continuing the chain of generations of those who founded the country and fought here. May you be healthy and safe," he added.

At the end of the visit, the president went to the unit's memorial hall and listened to a commander tell the personal stories of fallen soldiers.