On the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons had reason to celebrate, as they suspended a planned hunger strike after reaching an agreement with Israel’s Prison Services on Thursday.

According to a statement by the Palestinian Prisoners Club, Israeli authorities conceded to most of their demands and stopped “all punitive and arbitrary measures” against the prisoners. These measures apparently referred to most of the new restrictions imposed by Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, which revolved mainly around limited shower time and increased cell searches.

“The [hunger] strike is sensitive. We’re heading toward a delicate phase in a delicate moment, as the fascist (Israeli) government threatens to hit back strongly against prisoners,” said Alia Abdel Samad, the wife of a Palestinian prisoner.

“We fear this strike amid a difficult moment at the start of Ramadan,” she added.

While Ben Gvir denied such an agreement was reached, Israel’s Prison Service said it managed to maintain the status quo and prevent the hunger strike, while making it clear there would be a heavy cost of going through with it.

Naturally, Palestinian factions praised the decision, calling it a “glorious victory” over “occupation forces,” and amid heightened tensions, the UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process voiced concern going into Ramadan, which has oftentimes been a time of increased tensions and violence.

“I’m deeply disturbed by intensifying cycles of violence that threaten to plunge Palestinians and Israeli deeper into deadly crises, while further eroding hope for a political solution,” said Tor Wennesland.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces shot and killed a commander of a new West Bank terror group, the Tulkarm Brigade, which vowed to seek swift revenge, kicking off yet another tense month of Ramadan.