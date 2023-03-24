Israel: 200 reservist pilots refuse to serve in protest against judicial reform

According to them, Netanyahu has no intention of stopping the reform and is leading Israel to a 'dictatorship'

Nearly 200 Israeli Air Force fighter pilots refused to continue serving as reservists on Friday in protest against the government's proposed judicial reform, media reported Friday.

The group of pilots, some of whom "conducted covert Israeli operations", according to Channel 12, said they made their decision following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech on Thursday evening and would review it in two weeks.

According to them, Netanyahu has no intention of stopping the reform and is leading Israel to a "dictatorship," which means they cannot continue to serve. Earlier on Wednesday, about 100 reserve officers informed their commanders that volunteering for reserve service was halted due to the progress of the legislative process promoted by the coalition as part of judicial reform.

Earlier this week, 700 Nahal Brigade veterans sent a letter to Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi urging them to do everything in their power to stop the judicial overhaul. Halevi reportedly warned Netanyahu that going ahead with the reform could lead to a deep crisis in the military.

On Thursday evening, Netanyahu addressed Israelis vowing to "end the division among the people" after nearly three months of massive demonstrations against the justice reform project currently under consideration in the Israeli parliament. He, however, said that the legal process would not be stopped.