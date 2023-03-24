Israel security forces on high alert on first Friday of Ramadan

Reserve fighters are also working throughout the country to enable the smooth running of religious worship

Around 2,400 Border Guard soldiers were deployed to Jerusalem and the West Bank on Friday for the first Friday of Ramadan.

At the same time, reserve fighters are also working throughout the country to enable the smooth running of religious worship. Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai conducted an assessment of the situation at the Western Wall Police Station, together with Jerusalem District Commander Superintendent Doron Turgeman, who is leading preparations in Jerusalem.

"We are happy that people come to the Temple Mount to pray, we will allow freedom of worship and it is important that people come to Jerusalem to pray. On the other hand, the police will not allow any incitement, sedition, riots and any event to be responded to decisively and unambiguously,” said National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"We have great police and soldiers who will uphold the law. We must not forget that freedom of movement must also be valid for Jews, everywhere in Jerusalem," he underlined.

"The time is sensitive and complex, and we as police officers are strained to meet the challenges across the country and in Jerusalem. Preparation on the ground is orderly and meticulous. The unique fabric of life that exists in east Jerusalem, the Old City and the Temple Mount must be preserved," Shabtai said.

"It's very quiet, Muslim worshipers head to the Temple Mount to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque on this Good Friday," i24NEWS correspondent Miri Maman reported Friday from Jerusalem’s Old City.