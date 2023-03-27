Israeli forces arrest wanted Palestinian terrorist suspect near Jericho

Anti-terrorism raids are conducted daily in the West Bank

Israeli security forces entered the Aqat Jaber refugee camp near Jericho in the West Bank on Monday to make arrests of suspected and wanted terrorists.

Palestinian media reported that gunfire was exchanged at the scene, as security forces entered the camp in large numbers and surrounded a building and demanded that the wanted person surrender himself to Israeli forces.

Earlier this month, as part of a large-scale operation in the West Bank, the Israeli army mapped the house of the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack in which American-Israeli Ilan Ganels was killed.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit Israeli soldier in Jericho, the West Bank.

During the operation, 14 wanted people were arrested in several locations in the West Bank and 6 suspects were arrested in the refugee camp for aiding the terrorists who shot up a restaurant at the Almog junction last week.

The region is currently experiencing an surge in attacks on Israelis.

Israeli forces are on alert to try to thwart planned attacks on Israeli soil.