Palestinian arrested on suspicion of shooting at Israeli vehicle

The Islamic Jihad member was planning further attacks against Israelis

The Shin Bet, the Israeli army, and the Israeli police have announced the arrest of a Palestinian suspected of shooting at an Israeli truck on the outskirts of the town of Avnei Hefetz last week.

No one was injured in the attack, but the vehicle was damaged.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit Israeli soldiers in Jericho, the West Bank.

The arrest ends a three-day manhunt that was launched by Israeli forces immediately after the attack.

The 27-year-old suspect, named Baha Yosef, is a member of Islamic Jihad who had planned to carry out further attacks against Israelis, according to a statement.