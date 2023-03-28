The suspect is affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization and was previously detained in Israel

Israeli forces overnight arrested a wanted Palestinian who had helped the perpetrators of the West Bank's Almog Junction shooting attack on January 28.

The Israeli military (IDF) and the Shin Bet internal security agency detained Waal A-Hafez Awidat, 50. He is affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization and was previously arrested in Israel.

Awidat is the father of two members of the terrorist cell that carried out the attack. In addition to helping the terrorists to hide, he is also suspected of having encouraged them to carry out other attacks.

Israeli forces surrounded the man's house until he surrendered. During the operation, dozens of people threw stones at the soldiers who responded with riot dispersal measures and deterrent fire.

Injuries on the Palestinian side have been reported. There were no casualties among the Israeli forces.

In addition, during the same night raid, the IDF, the Shin Bet and the Border Police carried out counter-terrorist operations in several localities in the West Bank. The soldiers came under fire, stone throwing, Molotov cocktails and fireworks.