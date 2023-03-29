‘Checkpoints have to be reinstated’: Israeli shot by terrorist in Huwara to i24NEWS

'I immediately felt in my gut that it was a terrorist'

David Stern, who was attacked by a Palestinian terrorist in the West Bank town of Huwara 10 days ago, told i24NEWS about his experience and the issue of security in Israel.

Stern is an American immigrant and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He moved to Israel in 2005, where he lives in Itamar settlement in the northern West Bank and trains members of his community in self-defense.

On March 19, he was driving through Huwara with his wife Rachel, when their car was attacked by the terrorist. Stern managed to pull out his weapon and fire back, despite being seriously wounded, including a head injury that miraculously didn't affect the brain, according to medics.

“I’m feeling great, the recovery is going very well, very smoothly, the only injury I have now is a broken bone in my arm,” he told i24NEWS.

Stern recalled spotting the terrorist before he started shooting.

“I was driving with my wife towards Jerusalem and we got to a traffic circle and there was someone standing at the traffic circle crossing the road. I stopped for him to cross the road and that was the terrorist,” said Stern.

As the man started crossing in front of the car Stern noticed that he was hiding something in his hand “in an awkward way.”

“I immediately felt in my gut that it was a terrorist. I put a hand on my pistol and I was waiting, I didn’t see the gun. The moment he turned and brought the gun up, I drew my pistol and we started firing almost at the same time at each other,” he recalled.

“During the shooting itself I had no thoughts, I went into a combat mode, my instincts were running the show,” he said. “But the moment the shooting stops, I move the car a couple of hundred meters out of that area and immediately my thoughts went to my wife,” he continued, as his wife Rachel wasn’t wounded but in a state of shock.

Stern then started to treat his wounds. He was later rushed to the Beilinson Hospital in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva.

“I put a tourniquet on my right arm and that saved my life, and I felt that I had some kind of a head wound, I had combat dressing and I put pressure on that head wound,” he shared.

“I have no doubt that my training saved my life,” Stern added.

He also commented on the security situation that allowed several attacks to happen in Huwara in recent weeks. Stern believes that a bypass road has to be "pushed forward very quickly."

“Until that’s done, I think that there are many steps that have to be taken even if they are a bit controversial, because I feel that human life comes first and foremost. I think the checkpoints have to be reinstated. This terrorist wasn’t from Huwara, he came from a local village, he was able to travel freely,” he pointed out.

“I think that the situation that these terrorists can move freely as they do without being checked, that’s something that’s going to continue,” Stern noted, adding that more Israeli forces should be deployed to the area.