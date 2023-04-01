Arab-Israeli man shot dead after snatching police gun outside Jerusalem's Temple Mount

The suspect managed to shoot the gun once before being killed

An Arab Israeli man was shot dead by Israeli security forces at a checkpoint in Jerusalem early on Friday, after snatching an Israeli guard's gun and managing to fire a single shot.

No Israeli police were hurt in the incident, which unfolded outside the flashpoint Temple Mount site.

Some local media reported that the man, identified as a 26-year-old Muhammad El-Asibi, medicine student from southern Israel, intended to perpetrate a terrorist attack. Others said his outburst was a response to a rough treatment of a veiled Palestinian woman by Israeli guards and it cannot be determined whether he intended to carry out an armed assault.

Following the incident, Israeli forces closed the entrance gates to the Temple Mount. This comes amid the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, typically a time of violent riots instigated by Palestinian worshippers.