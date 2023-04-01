The terrorist has been neutralized, according to the Israeli army

Three Israelis have been wounded in a car ramming attack in village of Beit Omer near Hebron, in the West Bank.

The terrorist has been neutralized, according to the Israeli Army. According to Palestinian media reports, the attacker has been identified as Muhammad Baradeya, 23, who was an officer in the Palestinian security forces.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1642224432398696449 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In a statement by the Magen David Adom (MDA) Spokesperson they state that 3 pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run attack on Route 3514 between Beit Omer and the Gush Etzion intersection.

In the preliminary report, the MDA state that the three wounded are in theirs 20s, with 2 in serious condition, and 1 in mild-moderate condition.

MDA Paramedic Ariel Rabbi Eli Gartnerm one of the first to arrive on the scene, said, "When we arrived at the scene, we saw 3 young men about 20 years old lying down fully conscious and suffering from bruises on their limbs. We gave them quick medical treatment in the field which included dressings and administering medication and evacuated them with the cooperation of an IDF medical force to the hospitals when their condition was severe, moderate and mild."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1642218346488778755 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The new attack comes amidst the holiday of Ramadan, a generally particularly tense security period in Israel and the West Bank.

While the first days marking the Muslim holiday had been calm, the first incident broke out on the Temple Mount on Friday night, after the death of an Israeli Arab terrorist killed by the security forces after carrying out a shooting on the site.