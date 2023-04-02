Shabtai claims the creation of the body 'may cause heavy damage to the operational capabilities of the internal security system of the country'

Israel’s police commissioner Kobi Shabtai sent a letter to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir opposing his proposal to establish a new national guard, media reported on Sunday.

Shabtai called the idea “unnecessary,” saying that it was “not at all clear what the purpose of the proposal is.” Ben-Gvir has earlier said that it will be used to combat crime with a focus on offenses emanating from within the Arab Israeli community.

“This is a waste of resources, a doubling of staff, and a bet that has not been proven to have an advantage,” the police chief wrote in his letter.

He added that the creation of the body “may cause heavy damage to the operational capabilities of the internal security system of the country.”

The proposed new body will be subordinate to Ben-Gvir, whose plan calls to recruit nearly 1,800 police officers over the next two years. The creation of the national guard would cost the government approximately $400 million per year, with Ben-Gvir saying that the budget for it has already been secured.

The personnel of the new body would have the authority of police officers. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week announced his backing of the proposal in exchange for Ben-Gvir’s Jewish Power party supporting his decision to postpone the judicial reform.

The proposal will be discussed on Sunday during the cabinet meeting. Shabtai has also asked Ben-Gvir to convene the security cabinet to examine the plan.