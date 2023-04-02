Netanyahu says regimes supporting terrorism outside Israel to pay ‘heavy price’

'The internal debate in Israel does not and will not harm our determination, strength and ability to act against our enemies on all fronts'

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that regimes supporting terrorism outside Israel’s borders would pay a “heavy price.”

“I suggest to our enemies not to make a mistake. The internal debate in Israel does not and will not harm our determination, strength and ability to act against our enemies on all fronts, wherever and whenever they require,” the prime minister noted, calling on Israelis to remember "that we have a common past of thousands of years and a common future" ahead of the Passover holiday.

These statements made at the beginning of the cabinet meetings come shortly after Syria accused Israel of carrying out another airstrike on its territory early Sunday, the third in a week, wounding at least five Syrian soldiers. Iranian sources also claimed that alleged Israeli strike on Damascus on Friday killed two IRGC's military advisors.

Netanyahu also expressed "full support" for the Israel police for thwarting a terrorist attack at the Temple Mount over the weekend and urged to pray for the three soldiers who were wounded in the hit-and-run attack on Saturday evening.

"In recent months, our forces have eliminated dozens of terrorists and arrested hundreds of others," the prime minister underlined.

Earlier on Sunday, the Shin Bet domestic security agency announced that last month it had thwarted a shooting attack against police forces in Jerusalem. They arrested a 21-year-old resident of east Jerusalem, who received instructions from a terrorist from Lebanon.