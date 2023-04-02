Israeli forces thwart shooting attack against police in Jerusalem

An indictment is expected to be filed on Sunday by the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office

Israel’s Shin Bet domestic security agency said on Sunday that it had thwarted a shooting attack against police forces in Jerusalem last month.

The operation to uncover and foil the attack was conducted together with the Israel Police. According to a joint statement, the suspect is a resident of east Jerusalem who joined Hamas.

“Last month, the Shin Bet and the Jerusalem District Court conducted an investigation of Omar Abedin, 21 years old, a resident of east Jerusalem, who is suspected of conspiring to carry out security activities,” the statement said.

“As part of the investigation by the Shin Bet and the police, it was revealed that Omar belongs to the Hamas movement and in this context he was a participant in Hamas activities within the 'Kathala Islamiya', the Hamas-identified student cell at Bir Zeit University,” the Shin Bet specified.

It was revealed that a few months ago the suspect started communicating via Facebook with a terrorist operative from Lebanon. The two later switched to chatting on Telegram, where Abedin received instructions about the planned attack.

“At a certain point, Omar was asked to carry out a shooting or bomb attack when he would have received financial aid for this purpose through additional operatives from the West Bank. Omar agreed to this request and planned to carry out a shooting attack on a bus carrying police officers in the Temple Mount area,” the statement said.

