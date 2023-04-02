Israeli Opposition Leader Lapid calls the move 'ridiculous and despicable,' says the new national guard would be a 'private army of thugs'

Israel's government on Sunday officially approved the establishment of a new "national guard" led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, after ministers voted in favor of a major budget cut across all departments in order to fund it.

The powers and subordination of the new Ben Gvir-led body will be discussed by a professional committee of Israel's security forces, the new national guard, and relevant government ministries. That committee will submit its recommendations to the government within 90 days.

According to Hebrew media, there were several ministers in the cabinet meeting who opposed the move – which is expected to cost the government some $400 million per year – but nevertheless voted in favor.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had promised Ben Gvir that the establishment of a new guard under his leadership would be brought to the cabinet in exchange for the far-right minister’s support in postponing the controversial judicial reform.

The creation of a national guard was agreed to during coalition negotiations between Netanyahu’s Likud and Ben Gvir’s Jewish Power parties following the November 1 elections. The issue was seemingly moved to the backburner until last week, when Ben Gvir circulated a letter to media outlets, signed by Netanyahu, vowing to soon form the body within the National Security Ministry.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel’s police chief Kobi Shabtai sent a letter to Ben Gvir opposing the new national guard, calling the idea “unnecessary” and saying it was “not at all clear what the purpose of the proposal is.” Ben Gvir has said that it will be used to combat crime with a focus on Arab Israeli communities.

Meanwhile, many in Israel’s opposition have voiced stark criticism, including Opposition Leader Yair Lapid who condemned the move as “ridiculous and despicable,” saying the national guard would be a “private army of thugs.”